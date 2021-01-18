UP minister calls Mamata ‘biggest threat to country’

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was working on the directions of “Islamic terrorists” in Bangladesh, and labelled her the “biggest threat for the country”.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs told reporters in Ballia district that Banerjee does not believe in “Bharatiyata [Indianness]” and would have to seek refuge in Bangladesh following the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

“She has no faith in Indianness and she is working on the directions of Bangladeshi Islamic terrorists. Giving citizenship to Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshi Muslims, insulting Hindu deities, demolishing temples and not letting people celebrate our festivals is what she is doing,” Shukla alleged.

He went on to add, “Mamata Banerjee has become the biggest threat for the country today. She will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after being defeated badly in the Assembly polls.”

The minister could not be contacted for his response to the allegations he levelled against the Trinamool Congress chief. Last year, he had claimed that Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister, had no place for India and Indianness in his heart.