scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Must Read

UP minister calls Mamata ‘biggest threat to country’

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs told reporters in Ballia district that Banerjee does not believe in “Bharatiyata [Indianness]” and would have to seek refuge in Bangladesh following the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | January 18, 2021 2:33:20 am
Anand Swaroop Shukla, Up Minister, Mamata Banerjee, Islamic terrorists, West Bengal Assembly elections, mamata threat for country, indian express newsAnand Swaroop Shukla

Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was working on the directions of “Islamic terrorists” in Bangladesh, and labelled her the “biggest threat for the country”.

The minister of state for parliamentary affairs told reporters in Ballia district that Banerjee does not believe in “Bharatiyata [Indianness]” and would have to seek refuge in Bangladesh following the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

“She has no faith in Indianness and she is working on the directions of Bangladeshi Islamic terrorists. Giving citizenship to Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshi Muslims, insulting Hindu deities, demolishing temples and not letting people celebrate our festivals is what she is doing,” Shukla alleged.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He went on to add, “Mamata Banerjee has become the biggest threat for the country today. She will have to take refuge in Bangladesh after being defeated badly in the Assembly polls.”

The minister could not be contacted for his response to the allegations he levelled against the Trinamool Congress chief. Last year, he had claimed that Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first education minister, had no place for India and Indianness in his heart.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 17: Latest News

Advertisement