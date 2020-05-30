UP inks pacts with 4 industry bodies to employ 11 lakh migrants in state

The Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday signed agreements with four industry bodies to help 11 lakh workers get jobs in the state. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday signed agreements with four industry bodies to help 11 lakh workers get jobs in the state. (Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Kicking off its ambitious project to employ all migrant workers, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Friday signed agreements with four industry bodies to help 11 lakh workers get jobs in the state.

While inking the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Industries Association, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Laghu Udyog Bharati and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that providing employment to workers coming back from other states was the top priority of his government. He said employment would be in line with workers’ skills.

Informing that the state has received about 30 lakh workers, the Chief Minister said migrants are biggest strength of the state and would contribute towards “building a new Uttar Pradesh”.

“Workers who are returning to the state are our biggest strength. So far, they had been working towards the development of the state. Now, this strength will be used for development of a new Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that skill mapping of 18 lakh migrant workers have been completed.

The UP government has of late intensified the effort to woo investors and industries to set up their shop in the state.

He said the state government would strive to achieve the “har haath ko kam, aur har ghar ko rojgar” motto (job for every hand, every household). Skill mapping of workers has revealed that apart from construction workers, there are painters, plumbers, drivers, computer operators, paramedics etc.

The Skill Development and Revenue Department has been mapping skills of migrant workers to ensure suitable jobs for them.

Adityanath said when the coronavirus lockdown was announced, no one had expected such a large scale movement of workers. Timely decisions and foresightedness of the government had cautioned economic damage, he claimed.

Meanwhile, realtors body NAREDCO on Friday said that around 1.25 lakh workers will be absorbed at Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida in the national capital region, while the remaining 1.25 lakh will be taken for projects across other cities in UP.

The Association will also provide training to labourers to undertake construction works, he said. “This MoU is a win-win situation for labourers from UP, state government developers and also homebuyers. Labourers will be absorbed and construction work will start,” said NAREDCO-UP president R K Arora .

With PTI Inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd