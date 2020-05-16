UP: At least 24 migrants killed as truck collides with van in Auraiya

UP truck accident: The truck collided with a van in Auraiya district around 3:30 am. (ANI) UP truck accident: The truck collided with a van in Auraiya district around 3:30 am. (ANI)

At least 24 migrant labourers were killed and 15 injured in an accident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district early Saturday morning, news agency PTI reported.

According to the police, the incident happened in Mihauli area between 3.00 am and 3.30 am when a trailer truck coming from Rajasthan, carrying around 50 labourers, collided with a DCM van which was coming from Delhi.

“The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck. The accident took place on Saturday between 3.00 am and 3.30 am,” PTI quoted Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav as saying.

“The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer truck hit the DCM vehicle. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control,” he added.

