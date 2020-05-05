UP migrant worker found dead by roadside near Vadodara

Five Shramik Express trains carrying 6,000 migrant labourers left for Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar from Surat Railway Station on Monday. (Express photo) Five Shramik Express trains carrying 6,000 migrant labourers left for Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar from Surat Railway Station on Monday. (Express photo)

A 40-year-old migrant worker, who was found lying by the roadside near Karjan in Vadodara, was declared brought dead on arrival in a hospital Monday evening.

A bag of clothes and a bicycle were found at the spot from where the worker was found. It is suspected that he was cycling to either UP or Vadodara, from where trains to UP have commenced.

A passerby saw him lying on the roadside and informed the police, which called an ambulance to take him to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Sahani, a native of Kushinagar, on the basis of his Identity card found on him. “He worked at a private firm in Ankleshwar and had cycled from Ankleshwar till Karjan. But we cannot say for sure whether he was travelling to his native town all the way to UP or to Vadodara from where trains to UP have commenced,” a police officer said.

Karjan is 55km from Anklehswar.

“We found his Aadhar card and a bag of clothes. We have informed his family members. He also has a brother who stays in Ankleshwar. Once he reaches here, we will conduct the post-mortem examination and hand over the body to the family. After the autopsy, we can confirm whether he died due to exhaustion or any other reason,” the officer added.

