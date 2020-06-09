UP: Migrant worker back home killed by brother over property

On Saturday, Hemraj’s body, bearing marks of injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a field. (File Photo) On Saturday, Hemraj’s body, bearing marks of injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a field. (File Photo)

Three weeks after he returned from Surat, a migrant worker was killed in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by his brother, for demanding his share of ancestral property, police said.

Hemraj, 25, had been working at a saree manufacturing factory in Surat for the last 12 years. Around three weeks ago, he and nine others returned to Vinayakpur village. According to village head Kuber Singh Patel, they stayed at a quarantine centre for the stipulated period before being allowed to return home.

On Saturday, Hemraj’s body, bearing marks of injuries from a sharp-edged weapon, was found in a field. Initially, his brother Pushpendra Singh (23) tried to mislead the police, naming his friend Ram Chandra — who allegedly helped in the murder — as a suspect. However, during interrogation, Pushpendra confessed to have killed his brother, said police.

Circle Officer, City, Rajnish Kumar Yadav said Pushpendra wanted to sell the farm land and Hemraj objected to it.

Pushpendra and Chandra were arrested for the murder on Sunday and are in judicial custody, said Yadav.

