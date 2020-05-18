UP: Migrant under quarantine dies, tests Covid positive

The worker, with his pregnant wife and four-month-old son, had returned from Mumbai on Wednesday and they were staying at a quarantine centre since then. (Representational image) The worker, with his pregnant wife and four-month-old son, had returned from Mumbai on Wednesday and they were staying at a quarantine centre since then. (Representational image)

A 38-year-old migrant labourer, who died at a quarantine centre in Prayagraj on Saturday, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The worker, with his pregnant wife and four-month-old son, had returned from Mumbai on Wednesday and they were staying at a quarantine centre since then. Hailing from Pandwa village in Prayagraj, he was working as carpenter in Mumbai. After the death, his sample was again collected and sent for testing.

Chief Medical Officer, Prayagraj, Dr G S Bajpai, said the report returned positive. The autopsy report said death occurred due to multiple organ failure, he added. “The man’s wife and son have been kept separately from others as a precautionary measure,” said Bajpai.

On May 13, the man, along with his family and another man, also from Pandwa village, reached Prayagraj. They were sent to a quarantine centre at Pandwa village where around 40 persons were already staying, said a senior police officer.

He added that on Saturday, the man complained of chest pain. People at the quarantine centre informed other villagers, who in turn alerted the health department and called for an ambulance. By the time an ambulance arrived, the man had died, the officer said.

3 migrants test positive in Muzaffarnagar

In Muzaffarnagar district’s Khatoli town, three migrant workers who were at a quarantine centre, tested positive According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari, 10 migrant workers came from Maharashtra and were quarantined in Khatoli. Their samples were sent for testing and three of them tested positive, following which they were shifted to Begarazpur medical college, she said.

—With PTI inputs

