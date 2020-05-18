‘Provide details of 1,000 buses’: UP govt accepts Priyanka Vadra’s proposal

The remarks of the chief minister came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged him to allow her party to ferry migrant labourers. (File) The remarks of the chief minister came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged him to allow her party to ferry migrant labourers. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted the proposal of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to deploy 1000 buses for migrants. In a letter to Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said the government has accepted her proposal and asked her to provide the details of 1000 buses and drivers without delay.

Awanish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) writes to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accepting her proposal to deploy 1000 buses for migrants. Seeks details of 1000 buses & drivers without delay. pic.twitter.com/6PrtlMQtYb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 18, 2020

This comes hours after the Congress leader tweeted a video of thousands of migrants assembled at Ram Leela Maidan in Ghaziabad wanting to return home. “A crowd of migrant workers have assembled at the Ram Leela Maidan in Ghaziabad. The UP government cannot manage anything. If they would have made proper arrangements before a month, the migrants would not have had to face the hardship. Yesterday we proposed to deploy 1000 buses and brought them at the UP border. But we were not allowed. Neither the government is helping the migrants nor is it allowing others to help them,” tweeted Vadra.

However, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said if along with the list of the 1,000 buses, if a list of the migrant labourers is also provided, “we will definitely permit them (to come to Uttar Pradesh)”.

“We have already told them that the list should be provided to us, so that we are assured that all the migrants are from Uttar Pradesh and we can safely take them to their respective destinations. We would be happy to do so, but in the last three days, we have not got any list of the buses,” he said.

The remarks of the chief minister came a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged him to allow her party to ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the state border.

She made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter.

