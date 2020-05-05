UP: Meerut mandi is new virus cluster, district under lockdown

With this the number of coronavirus cases in Meerut, already a red zone district, reached 155 on Monday. (Representational image) With this the number of coronavirus cases in Meerut, already a red zone district, reached 155 on Monday. (Representational image)

In a grim development, nearly 40 people, mostly from a wholesale market area in Meerut, have tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days, forcing the administration not to ease restrictions in the district.

With this the number of coronavirus cases in Meerut, already a red zone district, reached 155 on Monday.

According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rajkumar, nearly all the new cases are being reported from Naveen Mandi area, the wholesale market for fruits and vegetables, thereby posing a challenge to track their contacts.

“We have collected samples of 150 people from Naveen Mandi area, out of which 25 tested positive till Monday. The sellers at the wholesale market who have tested positive had come into contact with hundreds of people last week.

This is almost impossible for us to trace the chain of people who may have come in contact with them,” the CMO said, adding that the entire Meerut district is being treated as a containment zone.

“We cannot afford to allow opening of shops in Meerut because a large number of fresh coronavirus cases has been reported. We hope that this does not lead to community spread,” District Magistrate of Meerut Anil Dhingra said, adding that the lockdown would continue in the district till May 17. “A committee under the state excise officer will decide on opening liquor vends in Meerut,” the DM added.

Among other new cases of coronavirus is a three-day-old child who got the infection from his mother who had tested positive along with her husband.

