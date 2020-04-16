UP: Max Hospital in Vaishali to be sealed after oncologist tests positive

According to health officials, the doctor’s family is currently under home quarantine and more than 30 people from the hospital have been identified. (Representational/PTI) According to health officials, the doctor’s family is currently under home quarantine and more than 30 people from the hospital have been identified. (Representational/PTI)

Two areas in Ghaziabad, including a private hospital, were added to the hotspot list after a 37-year-old doctor tested positive for COVID-19. According to officials, an oncologist working at the superspecialty Max Hospital in Vaishali tested positive on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 32.

“The hospital at which the doctor worked and his residence in Gyan Khand 2 (Indirapuram) have been declared hotspots. He is currently receiving treatment in Delhi. The sanitisation process has begun at his residence and the hospital. The next step is to trace all those who came in contact with him. In coordination with hospital authorities, we will prepare a list and put people under quarantine accordingly,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM, Ghaziabad.

According to health officials, the doctor’s family is currently under home quarantine and more than 30 people from the hospital have been identified. The administration will also seal the hospital by Friday, said an official.

“A resident doctor working in the hospital has tested positive for Covid 19 and has been hospitalised at Max Hospital, Saket, which is a dedicated Covid-19 facility. The hospital management is in constant touch with the district authorities to ensure the safety of all its patients and employees. We wish to clarify that as a pre-emptive measure, all healthcare workers, in-patients and new admissions are being tested for COVID-19 across all Max network hospitals. This is being done to ensure that all our hospitals remain a safe sanctuary for our patients and employees. The welfare and safety of our healthcare workers and patients is of paramount importance to us,” said Max Hospital in a statement.

Earlier, another doctor at a Community Health Centre in Dasna had tested positive following which the CHC had been declared a hotspot.

There are currently 16 hotspots, including Masuri area, which consists of a large portion of Rural Ghaziabad.

