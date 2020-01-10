UP mandis to give extra 1 per cent cess for cow shelters

The Chief Minister on Thursday said as the income of the Parishads has increased, it should now set aside 3 per cent of its cess for construction of cow shelters in the state. The Chief Minister on Thursday said as the income of the Parishads has increased, it should now set aside 3 per cent of its cess for construction of cow shelters in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed agricultural mandis in the state to give three per cent cess for the upkeep of cow shelters instead of the existing two per cent since their income has increased.

In order to tackle the problem of stay cattle, the BJP government in the state had cleared the proposal to set aside 2 per cent of cess received by Mandi Parishad for construction of cow shelters in the state. However, the Chief Minister on Thursday said as the income of the Parishads has increased, it should now set aside 3 per cent of its cess for construction of cow shelters in the state.

