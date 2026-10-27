UP man never had a sister, so found 101 Hindu, Muslim women’s weddings

A businessman from Uttar Pradesh who grew up without a sister has found a unique way to fill that gap – by becoming a brother to 101 Hindu and Muslim women from poor families and getting them married with dignity.

Vinay Agarwal, who runs a snacks business, organised the mass wedding for underprivileged couples at Khirni Bagh in Shahjahanpur on Sunday.

The ceremony brought the two communities together; 93 Hindu couples were wed per Vedic rituals and eight Muslim couples solemnised their nikah before clerics. The day was celebrated with pomp and splendour.

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Brides were decked up at local beauty parlours and the 101 couples were brought to the venue in 101 cars, while families celebrated together in a shared festive pandal.