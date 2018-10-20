Follow Us:
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Uttar Pradesh: Man ‘stoned to death by monkeys’, family wants FIR to be registered against them

Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the deceased, said "We have submitted a written complaint against the monkeys, but the police is terming it as an accident,".  

By: PTI | Baghpat | Published: October 20, 2018 3:25:57 pm
A 70-year-old man was allegedly stoned to death by some monkeys in a village here, putting the police in a fix as the deceased’s family wants an FIR to be registered against them. The incident took place on October 17 in Tikri village of the district.

Circle officer Ramala Rajiv Pratap Singh told PTI that the deceased was sleeping near a pile of bricks when some monkeys jumped on the bricks. The pile of bricks collapsed and fell on Dharampal, leaving him injured. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed.

Giving a different narrative, Krishnapal Singh, the brother of the deceased, in his complaint has said that Dharampal was collecting woods for a havan when he was attacked by the monkeys. Bricks were thrown at his head and chest, and he succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

“We have submitted a written complaint against the monkeys, but the police is terming it as an accident,” he said.

He said they will now meet senior officials and request them to initiate action in this regard.

