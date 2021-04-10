UP: Man shoots woman dead, kills self as they couldn’t marry each other, say police

Both the bodies have been handed over to their respective families after the post-mortem examination, said police.

A 23-year-old man first shot dead a woman and then himself at Meerut’s Lalpur village early Saturday morning. Guddu, alias Khushneed, and Yameen (35), a married woman with four children, were reportedly in a relationship for the last two years. A suicide note has been recovered from Guddu’s possession, said police.

Local residents spotted their bodies in a vacant plot on the outskirts of the village. Both the bodies have been handed over to their respective families after the post-mortem examination, said police.

The suicide note read, “We are in love, but cannot marry each other. So, we are taking this extreme step together.”

SP (Rural) Keshav Kumar said, “Yameen and Guddu were in a relationship for the last two years and wanted to marry each other. However, both their families vehemently opposed to their relationship. Before taking the extreme step, Guddu had also sent a video clip to his brother saying they did not have any other option but end their lives. We have also recovered a countrymade pistol, which was used.”

Police also said Guddu had extensively researched suicide options on YouTube.