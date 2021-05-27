UP: Man shoots wife dead for ‘refusing to have sex’, throws three children in canal

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday for allegedly shooting dead his wife, after she had refused to be physically intimate for the last 15 days, and also for throwing his three minor children alive into a canal, police said. The incident took place at Basedi village on Tuesday and the bodies of the children are yet to be recovered.

Accused Pappu Kumar had escaped after allegedly killing his wife Dolly (36) and his children – Sonia (5), Vansh (3) and Harshita (15 months). The local residents then informed Purkazi police.

Police said after his arrest, Pappu admitted to have killed his wife and throwing away his children into the canal. “The bodies have not been recovered from the canal yet,” Deshraj Singh, the in charge of the Purkazi police station, said.