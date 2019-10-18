UP man shoots at teen, held

A man shot at a 15-year-old girl after allegedly stalking and making untoward advances at her at a village in Etah district on Wednesday. While the man has been arrested, the victim is undergoing treatment at the district hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

Etah SP Sunil Kumar Singh said the incident happened when the Class 10 student was on her way home on a bicycle after attending her tuition classes on Wednesday afternoon.

“The man started following her on a bike and even made untoward advances and tried to stop her, but the girl kept cycling… he intercepted her and fired at her. The bullet hit the girl’s knee,” said the SP.

The man was booked under IPC Sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder).