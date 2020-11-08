UP man protests molestation of daughter, beaten to death: police

Two persons have been arrested, while the main accused is absconding.

A 50-year-old man has died after being allegedly beaten up for protesting against a neighbour who reportedly molested his minor daughter in Deoria district. Two persons have been arrested, while the main accused is absconding.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening, when his 17-year-daughter alleged that the man had molested her.

“On Thursday evening, the girl said that the 19-year-old accused (name withheld) was trying to molest her. Her father then confronted him and slapped him. The man left, but around 30 minutes later, he came back with more people, armed with sticks and weapons. The men beat up the father and ran away,” said Deoria Additional Superintendent of Police Shishya Pal. He added that the accused and the victim knew each other and their houses were just a few metres away.

The man suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Deoria Sadar Hospital. He was later shifted to Gorakhpur Medical College. From there, he was referred to a Lucknow hospital and he died on his way on Friday night, police added.

Eight people, including the main accused and his family members, have been named in an FIR. Two have been arrested.

