UP: Man murders wife, injures 2 sons before committing suicide

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and injured his two children before ending his life by jumping in front of a truck in Bhognipur police station area of Indi on Saturday night.

The children, aged eight and four, are reported to be in a critical condition and are being treated in Kanpur city.

According to police, the man, Deepak Kumar Yadav, was undergoing treatment for depression for a long time. Though the police suspect some family issue behind the attack, the exact trigger point is not known yet.

“The incident occurred at Rajendra Nagar locality around 10 pm. Deepak attacked his wife Rashmi with an iron rod while she was sleeping on the first floor of the house. He hit her on the head and she died on the spot. In the meantime, their sons – Mayank (8) and Honey (4) – woke up hearing their mother’s screams, and Deepak attacked them too. While Mayank suffered injury on his mouth, Honey sustained an injury on his back,” said Shiv Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bhognipur police station.

“According to information given by Deepak’s father, Ram Bihari, who along with his wife, was on the ground floor, Deepak came downstairs after the attack. The couple woke up and asked Deepak where he was going. He replied that he was stepping out for fresh air. On Pukhrayan highway, he killed himself by jumping in front of a truck. His house is on the highway. When Deepak did not come back, his father went to check on him and found his body on the highway. The body of Rashmi was found in the room, while Mayank and Honey were found unconscious on the floor,” said the SHO.

The official informed that Deepak had worked in Merchant Navy in the past and in around 2011 was removed from there because of his health issues. Since then, he used to stay at his house and wasn’t doing any stable job, said the SHO.

Police have recovered the iron rod used in the attack and an FIR is yet to be registered.