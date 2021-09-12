UP man ‘miffed with BJP office in Muslim area’ held for vandalising it

Aligarh police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly vandalising a newly opened BJP office in the Kotwali area. Local BJP leaders claimed that the accused, Babu, damaged furniture and tore posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the office.

They further claimed that he was angry as the party office was opened in a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood.

While Babu was arrested after a preliminary inquiry, his brother Asif’s role was being looked into, said Kotwali Station House Officer Anil Kumar. He said Babu will be produced before a local court in Aligarh on Sunday, and officials were gathering more details on his background.

The president of BJP’s Aligarh minority cell, Imran Saifi, said some party members had opened the new office at Bhujpura locality two days ago. Babu had threatened that no one from the area should join the BJP, he added.

The FIR was filed on a complaint by BJP worker Tanveer Saifi.