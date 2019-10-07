UP: Man killed in encounter, MP wants CBI probe

Hours after a police inspector was allegedly attacked by a 25-year-old man accused of illegal mining, police said the latter was killed in an encounter in Jhansi early Sunday.

Advertising

However, SP’s Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav called the encounter fake and demanded registration of murder charges and a CBI inquiry.

Police claimed the deceased, Pushpendra Yadav, was killed in the encounter while his brother Ravindra and associate Nitin managed to escape. Inspector Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, SHO of Moth police station, was admitted to Jhansi Medical College, after a bullet grazed his chin.

“On Saturday night, the SHO got a call from Pushpendra. He asked Chauhan to meet him,” said Jhansi SSP Om Prakash Singh.

“As soon as Chauhan rolled down his window, a shot was fired at him by Pushpendra… The attackers fled in Chauhan’s car. Around 2.30 am, the stolen car was seen… and when we tried to intercept it, shots were fired. We retaliated and Pushpendra was injured… succumbed in the hospital…” said Singh.