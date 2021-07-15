UP: Man in hospital after police probe, family says he was assaulted

A 25-year-old man detained in connection with a theft case fell unconscious and was hospitalised after he was allegedly assaulted by policemen at a police outpost in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the residents of the area gheraoed the outpost. While the police said the condition of Arun Nishad was stable, his family said he was serious and undergoing treatment.

“A retired IAS officer had lodged a complaint alleging that Arun Nishad, who worked as a driver for his family, stole jewellery from his apartment. He (Nishad) was brought to the police outpost for questioning and was made to sit at the outpost for one or two hours…. At the hospital, he has been examined by doctors and his test results were fine,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Mahanagar) Ali Abbas said.

But, Arun’s brother, Vikas, accused two police officers of assaulting his brother at the outpost leading to his hospitalisation.