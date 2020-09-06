UP man held from Odisha for ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM, CM: Police

The police is probing similar nature of cases against the accused, filed in Lucknow and Varanasi. (Representational)

THE UP Police has arrested a 42-year-old man from Odisha on Friday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to officials, Sayyed Hussain Ahmed was taken on a four-day transit remand by UP Police after arresting him from Cuttack. The arrest was made following a complaint by a local VHP leader under the Singhaoli Ahir police station limit in Baghpat.

“A complaint was filed against Sayyed that he had commented against the prime minister and the chief minister on social media. A case was filed and his location was tracked to Odisha. A team was sent to arrest him. It is bringing him to the district on remand,” said a police official from Singhaoli Ahir police station.

The complaint was filed in July against Sayyed and the investigation was being carried out by the district IT cell. During the probe, it was found that the accused hails from Odisha’s Kusumbi village where he ran an electronics shop. The two-member team was assisted by Cuttack police.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the IT Act and under 124 (sedition) of the IPC. The complainant had alleged that following the derogatory post, a threat was also issued to him via an untraceable call from a different country’s number.

The police is probing similar nature of cases against the accused, filed in Lucknow and Varanasi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd