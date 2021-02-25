UP: Man held for killing minor, injuring her sister, say police

Police said the accused was passing through the village on his bicycle on Monday afternoon when he spotted the girls bathing near a primary school. He lured them with two packets of biscuits.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man two days after a four-year-old girl was found dead and her seven-year-old cousin sister unconscious in a field in Shahjahanpur, the police said on Wednesday. The accused has reportedly admitted to have killed the girl after trying to rape her cousin sister, they added.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Anil Kanjad alias Chameli. He used to frequently visit the village, where the girls lived, to kill wild animals and sell the carcasses.

A senior police officer said, “Anil took the girls to a secluded spot and tried to rape the elder girl. When she resisted, the four-year-old started crying, which made him panic. He then hit the elder sister with a gardening tool and she fell unconscious. While he was trying to strangle her, the younger sister ran. He chased her down and killed her by hitting her on the head.”

Following the arrest, sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the FIR. Earlier, a case under charges of murder, attempt to murder and causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender was registered.