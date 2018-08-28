UP man held for killing girlfriend’s father in Duragpur: Police

On Sunday, when the accused again came to meet the girl, her father caught them together. (Representational photo) On Sunday, when the accused again came to meet the girl, her father caught them together. (Representational photo)

A resident of Uttar Pradesh was arrested a day after he allegedly killed the father of a girl he was in relationship with in Durgapur on Monday.

“We have arrested the accused. He has told the police that he used to visit Durgapur quite often to meet the girl,” said an official of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate.

Police said that the accused has claimed that he was in a relationship with the girl. He has also said that he allegedly used to sneak into the house of the girl to meet her when her parents would not be at home. Last month the father found out and raised an objection. They had a bitter argument over the issue. On Sunday, when the accused again came to meet the girl, her father caught them together. They had an heated exchange of words which soon took an ugly turn and the accused allegedly stabbed the man to death.

The deceased’s wife who works as a nurse, was not at home when the incident took place. The accused was caught by the neighbours when he was trying to escape from the spot, sources said.

“The girl’s mother has lodged a complaint against the accused. Their girl has, however, denied having a relationship with the accused. According to her, they were just friends on Facebook. If need be they will be interrogated face to face,” a police official said.

