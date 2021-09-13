UP man held for attempt to convert neighbour to Christianity, say police

A 40-year-old man in Mahoba district has been arrested under the state’s anti-conversion law for allegedly attempting to convert his neighbour to Christianity by promising him monetary help, the police said on Sunday.

Investigators said Ashish John, who is from Ballia district, was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint from his neighbour Sachin Dwivedi. The accused was produced before a local court that sent him to judicial custody on Saturday, said Additional Superintendent of Police RK Gautam.

In his complaint, Dwivedi alleged that around a month back John gave him a drink after he told him about a persistent headache. Recently, the accused reportedly asked the complainant again about his pain. When Dwivedi said the drink did not help, John allegedly told him to adopt Christianity to make this problem go away. The accused also allegedly told his neighbour that he would receive Rs 12,000 for starting a business, and gave him some books, said the police.

A few days later, John allegedly asked Dwivedi to accompany him to a church. When the complainant refused, John told him that the headache would continue, the police added.

The police acted after Dwivedi filed a complaint, and several Hindu outfits held a demonstration outside Panwadi police station demanding strict action against the accused. John was booked under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Law, 2020, said the police.