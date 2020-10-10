UP: Man held after woman found dead, kin allege rape

A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case, police said. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was found murdered in Fatehpur district, after which the family members of the victim also alleged that she was raped and organised a protest, police said on Friday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case, police said.

Additional SP, Fatehpur, Rajesh Kumar said that on Thursday, the police were informed that a girl had allegedly died by suicide. “But when we reached the village, it turned out to be a case of murder. Her family members told us that she was friendly with a Dalit man who worked at her uncle’s residence. They suspected that he had murdered her. We detained the man and he confessed that he killed her as he was in love with her and that her parents were planning her marriage to someone else in two months’ time,” said Kumar. The man was sent to jail on Friday after he was produced in a local court.

“The woman’s family organised a protest demanding higher compensation, but we told them that compensation would be given on the basis of the laid down rules. Some of the family members alleged that she was raped, but a written complaint they gave us did not mention rape,” said Kumar. The woman, who belonged to OBC category, was doing a degree course at a college in the district. “A case under IPC section 302 was registered and the accused was booked. The body was sent for post-mortem. It was done by a team of three doctors and videographed,” said Kumar.

Kumar said the post-mortem report did not confirm rape. “But to be certain, we have sent sample for further tests to a laboratory in Prayagraj. The report is awaited,” added Kumar.

