UP man dies after mistakenly operated on, say officials

A 45-year-old man died after authorities at a Bulandshahr medical facility allegedly operated on him after mistaking him for another patient, district officials said on Sunday. The victim’s family alleged the incident was an attempt to illegally harvest organs but authorities have refuted the accusation.

According to officials, Yusuf Saifi, a resident of Kiryawali village in Bulandshahr, was admitted to Sudhir Nursing Home late on Wednesday with dengue symptoms such as high fever and low platelet count. Another patient, with a similar name, is believed to have been admitted at the facility with severe kidney issues.

“It appears there was some confusion regarding the name and an operation was carried out, which resulted in his death,” said Dr Vinay Kumar Singh, Bulandshahr Chief Medical Officer.

The district administration has ordered a probe, and a case has been filed against a doctor and two staff members. The three accused are on the run.

Saifi’s family staged a protest in the district on Thursday and Friday and alleged the incident was an attempt to steal organs.

Although the case has been registered under sections of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, district officials denied the charges. “So far there is no evidence of any action related to organ harvesting,” said Kumar.

“As per the post-mortem report, the gall bladder of the victim was missing. The family had alleged an organ had been harvested…. More clarity will be obtained once further probe is done,” said Shashank Singh, ASP Bulandshahr