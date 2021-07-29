UP man charged with minor’s rape found hanging in police custody

The police said the body had been sent for an autopsy. Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter, said SP Dixit.

A 22-year-old man, arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, was Wednesday found hanging in the lock-up of a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. The police claimed he hanged himself with his shirt.

Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Dixit suspended the officer investigating the rape-and-kidnapping case, a sub-inspector, and two constables who were present at the station when the accused allegedly “killed himself”.

A resident of Banda, the man was booked for allegedly kidnapping the minor girl while visiting his sister in Hamirpur in April. On July 23, the police rescued the girl and got her statement recorded. According to the police, the man was arrested on Tuesday and was brought to the police station.