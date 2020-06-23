UP: man beaten up for ‘attacking child’, dies; faces murder bid FIR

The police maintain there was no case of “lynching”, and that the victim was accused of an attempt to murder at the same police station.(Representational) The police maintain there was no case of “lynching”, and that the victim was accused of an attempt to murder at the same police station.(Representational)

A 35-year-old man died during treatment at a Deoband hospital after he was beaten by an angry mob in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly attacking a minor.

According to the FIR filed at Deoband police station, the victim, Israr, was cornered by a mob on Thursday evening and was beaten with sticks and rods. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Deoband but died during treatment.

The police maintain there was no case of “lynching”, and that the victim was accused of an attempt to murder at the same police station.

SP (City), Saharanpur, Vineet Bhatnagar said: “The police were informed on Thursday evening that a man, Israr, had been attacked by a crowd. On investigation, it was found that this man had, the same day, robbed a motorcycle and had attacked a minor with a sharp object. In retaliation for the attack on the child, a group of villagers attacked the accused. During the assault, the accused sustained injuries (and succumbed subsequently).”

Bhatnagar said Israr’s family has named 11 people and that arrests will be made soon.

A purported video of the incident, which was shared widely on social media, shows a man lying in a foetal position as men with sticks surround him.

