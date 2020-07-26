UP malls can soon sell liquor, allowed to apply for permits from Monday

While only takeaway is allowed from taverns till 9 pm, people can be seen buying food and drinking in parks till late into the night. (Representational) While only takeaway is allowed from taverns till 9 pm, people can be seen buying food and drinking in parks till late into the night. (Representational)

Shopping malls in UP will be allowed to apply for licences to sell premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor from Monday, the state government said in a statement.

The process will take around a month and selling from shopping malls is likely to start after August 20. Fully air-conditioned shops will be allowed operate from 10 am to 9 pm. Consumption of liquor is banned on the premises of the shops.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said in a statement that the annual licence fee of such a shop has been fixed at Rs 12 lakh and it can be obtained by any individual, company, firm or society.

He added the decision was taken keeping in view a change in shopping pattern of customers in malls.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department said 14,732 cases were registered from April to June in connection with sale and manufacturing of illicit liquor as part of its month-long crackdown.

As many as 3,39,848 litres illegally manufactured liquor, 37,855 litres of country liquor and 29,663 litres of foreign liquor were recovered in the said period.

The department also said that 4,797 were arrested and 1,234 of them sent to jail. A total of 119 vehicles involved in the illegal liquor business were seized in the same period. Shops are being regularly inspected by officers.

