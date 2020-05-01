UP: Maharajganj back in Covid list; first death in Amroha, toll 40

The other 39 deaths have been reported from 13 districts – one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shravasti, five in Meerut, six in Moradabad, two in Firozabad, 14 in Agra and four in Kanpur. (Representational image) The other 39 deaths have been reported from 13 districts – one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shravasti, five in Meerut, six in Moradabad, two in Firozabad, 14 in Agra and four in Kanpur. (Representational image)

Among the 77 new coronavirus cases reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours on Thursday, one case of infection was registered in Maharajganj district, which had no new case for the last three weeks and zero active case with the recovery of all the six patients there.

Mahrajganj District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar said the sample of a man, who had returned from Delhi six days ago to his native Ratanpurwa village in the Paniyara area, has tested positive. “The family members and all those who came in contact with him will be quarantined. The entire area has been sealed and sanitised,” Kumar said.

Gorakhpur also recorded its second case. A 34-year-old woman, who had been attending to her ailing father in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital along with her mother and sister, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer Srikant Tiwari said the family had returned in an ambulance to Bansgaon village in Gorakhpur on Tuesday and were asked by the village head to report to the district hospital. The family was kept in quarantine at the hospital and their samples sent for testing. While the woman has tested positive for coronavirus, the other family members are negative.

Gorakhpur Commissioner Jayant Narlirkar said that since the woman came directly from Delhi to the district hospital, there is no threat of the virus spreading in the village. The entire family is quarantined since Tuesday and the woman has been admitted to the BRD medical college. Both the cases in the district are connected to Safdarjung Hospital. The 50-year-old man, who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital and had returned to the district recently.

Meanwhile, Amroha reported its first coronavirus-related death, taking the death toll in the state to 40. According to sources in the district, the 70-year-old woman was admitted at the Teerthankar Maharavir University in Moradabad on April 26 as she had breathing problems. The woman was co-morbid and her test report confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.



Meanwhile, three more patients recovered in Shamli, taking the number of active cases in the district to just one, an official said. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said that there were a total of 17 coronavirus infections earlier, and now there is only one active case. She said there were four hotspots in the district.

