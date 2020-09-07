UP: Mahapanchayat against ‘love jihad’ postponed

Fringe outfits in Baghpat had called for a public gathering after a Hindu woman allegedly eloped with a Muslim man in Baghpat's Khekra area earlier this year. (Representational image)

A mahapanchayat against ‘love jihad’ schedule to be held on Monday in Baghpat was postponed. Fringe outfits in Baghpat had called for a public gathering after a Hindu woman allegedly eloped with a Muslim man in Baghpat’s Khekra area earlier this year. A demonstration was held on August 26 by the members of these outfits and local residents.

“This case happened in February when a man brainwashed a Hindu woman and took her with him. Our demand is straightforward and we want the police to recover the woman. We have been staging a protest and were supposed to hold the meeting tomorrow. Due to corona cases and assurance we are delaying it and it might be held after 10 days,” said Nitin, district in-charge of Hindu Jagran Manch.

According to a senior police official, two teams have been formed to trace the whereabouts of a woman and a case under section 364 (kidnapping) has been filed in the Khekra Police Station.

This comes days after UP CM Yogi Adityanath had asked Home Department to formulate a plan to curb love jihad cases in the state.

