UP: Lockdown extension is in interest of country, will be strictly enforced, says CM

CM Adityanath pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. (Express photo) CM Adityanath pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed the extension of nationwide lockdown to May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is in the interest of the country’s health and future, and directed officials to ensure that the lockdown must be followed strictly across the state.

Briefing mediapersons here, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “The Chief Minister has welcomed the decision of the Prime Minister on extending the lockdown till May 3. The CM said the extension is in the interest of the health and future of the country. He said the lockdown will be strictly enforced in UP and 23 crore people of the state will defeat coronavirus.”

Expressing concern over doctors and hospital staff members of hospital being quarantined over possible contact with the the suspected coronavirus cases, the CM ordered that health experts should be sent to districts to train paramedical staff and doctors on providing treatment to positive cases by securing themselves from infection.

At a meeting to review the situation, the CM also directed officials to open emergency services of hospital for patients suffering from serious ailments. “How to go about starting emergency will be discussed and a policy in this regard will be ready in which it will be ensured that the medical staff remain safe and secure,” Awasthi said.

The CM also instructed Animal Husbandry Department to purchase fodder directly from the field and prepare a fodder bank for stray cattle living in shelters. He also directed officials to ensure that farmers do not have to face problems in the harvesting crops.

Meanwhile, the government has directed district administration officers to act against house owners accused of forcing tenants to leave.

Awasthi said that the state government is arranging buses to send migrant workers back home, who have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine at shelter homes in the same or neighbouring districts within the state.

He also said that hotspots have now been identified in 45 districts of the state, where one or more than one cases have been reported.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.