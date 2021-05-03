UP extends lockdown till May 6 morning, announces honorarium to frontline workers for Covid duty

Uttar Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend its lockdown further by two more days till 7 am on May 6. With rising COVID cases in many districts, the state had earlier decided to increase the weekend restriction that started from 8pm on April 30 till 7 am on May 4.

The decision was taken at the Team-9 meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday morning.

UP government also decided to give additional honorarium as an incentive to health workers, doctors, paramedical staff, housekeeping staff, sanitation workers, ASHA workers, Anganwari workers engaged in COVID-19 duty. This incentive honorarium would be 25 per cent of their salaries and would be given not just for the days that they have done duty but during the days of isolation after their COVID-19 duty.

Government has also issued directions to engage final year medical and nursing students, retired health workers, experienced doctors, ex-servicemen in COVID-19, who would be paid honorarium as per the rules. Sources inform that soon the government would also release detailed guidelines in this regard.

A government spokesperson said that the virus has been 30-50 per cent more infectious in second wave and it has also been seen that it is not been detected in tests also but only revealed in Chest CT scan thus need is to more cautious.

Following advice of experts, Government has also decided to increase the number of beds by 140 at King George Medical University, which is one of the selected Level-3 COVID hospitals in the state and also turn Cancer Hospital into dedicated COVID care centre.

District magistrates have been asked to form special Team-9 in each district like at the state level for management of COVID-19.

In past 24 hours, 29,192 fresh COVID cases have been reported in the state.