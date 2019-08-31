UP legislature looks to hold marathon 48-hour joint session

A joint session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature is set to make a record of holding a non-stop session for 48 hours to discuss United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The special session of both Houses is likely to be held around October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The decision was unanimously taken at an all-party meeting convened by Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit. The meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“In 2015, a proposal had come up at the United Nations on issues such as malnutrition, health, drinking water, poverty alleviation etc. There were 17 Sustainable Development Goals to be achieved by 2030 by the participating countries, including India,” Dixit told The Indian Express.

“It was thus thought to call a special session on the occasion of the 150th Gandhi Jayanti to discuss these goals without any break for 48 hours, which means two days and two nights. All parties have agreed to it,” he said.

As many as 504 members of both the Houses will participate in the special session.

Though details are yet to be worked out, sources said each member will be given five minutes for suggestions on SDGs. Ministers may get more time, said sources.

In the meeting, Adityanath told the leaders that it was his idea to hold a 48-hour discussion on SDGs for public welfare, the sources said.

Dixit claimed that a 48-hour House session is the first of its kind in the world.

The joint sitting is dubbed as a special session because a specific topic will be discussed.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “While all of us have unanimously agreed to the session as it is for the good cause, we asked the chief minister that the discussion should not be limited for the sake of record and there should be some outcomes…”