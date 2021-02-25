scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

UP legislative council passes bill on religious conversion

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly.

By: PTI | Lucknow |
February 25, 2021 6:55:26 pm
It seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in November last year that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 for violators.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday passed a bill aimed at curbing religious conversions by fraudulent or any other undue means, including through marriage.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2021, was passed in the Legislative Council by voice vote a day after it got the nod in the state Assembly.

It seeks to replace the ordinance promulgated in November last year that provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 for violators.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement