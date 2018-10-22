UP Legislative Council chairman’s wife arrested for killing her son

Abhijit Yadav was found dead in the legislator’s official flat on Sunday. (ANI) Abhijit Yadav was found dead in the legislator’s official flat on Sunday. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman Ramesh Yadav’s wife, Meera Yadav, was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her 23-year-old son, police said. According to news agency IANS, she was detained for interrogation during which she broke down and purportedly told the police that she strangulated her son, Abhijit Yadav.

She has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, ANI reported.

Abhijit Yadav was found dead in the legislator’s official flat on Sunday. Preliminary reports indicated that he died after suffering a “cardiac arrest”.

Meera Yadav told family members and neighbours that her son had come back drunk late on Saturday. He remained restless through the night and complained of pain in his left arm. He was found dead in the morning, she told neighbours, news agency IANS said.

The police intervened when the body was being taken to the cremation ground after some family friends alleged foul play. An autopsy was ordered by Lucknow’s Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani which confirmed “strangulation” as the cause of death.

Meera Yadav, the second wife of Ramesh Yadav, also kept changing her accounts which raised suspicion, according to IANS.

The accused told the police that her son misbehaved with her and in a fit of rage she strangulated him, Sarvesh Mishra, superintendent of police (SP-East) said.

The MLC’s wife had recently quit her job at the state Tourism Department and was living with her two sons Abhishek and Abhijit.

(With inputs from agencies)

