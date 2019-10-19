UP: Lawyer shot in Meerut, probe on, say police

A 58-YEAR-OLD lawyer, who was a member of the Meerut Bar Association, was shot dead by unidentified people in Kamalpura villlage on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Mukesh Sharma. While the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police suspect the crime may be a fallout of personal enmity.

“Around 10.40 pm on Friday, Mukesh Sharma was returning home when unidentified people intercepted him barely 500 metres from his residence in Kamalpura village and fired three bullets, leading to his death on the spot. Four police teams have been formed to probe this case and we are hopeful of arresting the killers soon,” Hari Mohan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, told The Indian Express.

Mange Ram, chairman of the Meerut Bar Association, said, “We have called an emergency meeting of the Bar Association on Saturday and we also strongly condemn the lethal attack on the lawyer on Friday night.We are set to go on an indefinite strike from Monday if the police fail to arrest the culprits.”

Earlier in the day, family members of the lawyer staged a protest at Anand Hospital on Garh Road where Mukesh Sharma was taken and declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni said, “A probe has been ordered in this connection and SP (city) Akhilesh Narain Singh will submit his report within 24-hours. We have deployed adequate police force in Kamalpura village and also at the private hospital where the body was taken so that the victim’s family members and local residents of the village do not create ruckus,” said Sahni.