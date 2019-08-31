UP law student traced, SC meets her, will stay in Delhi for 4 days

Directing UP police to produce the missing Shahjahanpur law student who was traced to Rajasthan Friday, a Supreme Court bench, after interacting with her in the evening instructed that she be accommodated in a short-stay home in New Delhi for four days.

The woman was reported missing a week ago from Shahjahanpur, and her father had accused former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, head of the law college management, of harassing her and other students. Acting on his complaint, police had booked Chinmayanand on charges o abduction and intimidation — charges he denied

On Friday evening, Justice R Banumathi and A S Bopanna directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to send a team to fetch her parents and arrange their meeting. The judges asked authorities of the short-stay home to allow her to use the landline phone to speak to her parents but barred her from meeting anyone else till the court meets her again. The bench will hear the matter next on September 2.

The judges said she was responsive to their questions, that she understood English but replied mostly in Hindi. “She stated that prior to Raksha Bandhan she left Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, along with her three college mates who are also their family friends, in order to protect herself. She has stated that she does not intend to go back to Uttar Pradesh for the present till she meets her parents in Delhi and talks to them. She has further stated that after meeting her parents and talking to them, she will take a decision on her future course of action. Miss “A” wants to stay back in Delhi for the time being till she meets her parents and talks to them,” the judges said.

The woman’s father told The Indian Express: “We have been watching news channels the entire day and we learnt about our daughter’s recovery from Rajasthan. Later in the day, some police officers came to my house and informed us that she had been recovered from the Dausa area of Rajasthan.”

“We have come to know that the next hearing will take place in the Supreme Court on Monday. I have not yet spoken to her but I have been informed that she wants to meet us. Soon, we will all leave for Delhi to meet her and get to know the truth. So far, we only know what she said in a video uploaded before she went missing,” he said.

The bench had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter after a group of women lawyers brought the matter to its notice a day earlier.

Told that the woman had been traced to Rajasthan, the bench asked the UP counsel to take instructions and inform what time can she be produced before it. A little later, the advocate returned and said the woman and the police team accompanying her were near Fatehpur Sikri and could be produced in court in two-and-half hours.

Meanwhile, DIG (Bareilly Range) Rajesh Pandey said: ”We recovered her from Dausa district in Rajasthan. She was there with a youth.”

The police team searching for her learnt that the youth accompanying her had withdrawn Rs 1,500 from an ATM in Jaipur Thursday. The money, police said, was withdrawn from the youth’s bank account. A police team was also sent to Uttarakhand to record Chinmayanand’s statement. Last Sunday, his lawyer Om Singh had lodged an FIR, alleging an extortion bid.