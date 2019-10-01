UP law student rape case: Congress leaders detained before protest march, Jitin says ‘UP not Kashmir yet’

Hours before the Congress’s Nyaya March in support of the 23-year-old law student who had accused former BJP minister Chinamayanand of rape and sexual assault, police here on Monday arrested about 80 Congress workers. Congress leader and former Union minister Jitin Prasada was also detained before he could take part in the 180-km march from Shahjahanpur to Lucknow.

Advertising

SP (Shahjahanpur City) Dinesh Tripathi said that Congress workers were holding a meeting in front of the party office at a time when prohibitory orders were promulgated in the city. “They had not taken any permission from the administration. After arrest, they have been taken to Police Lines,” Tripathi said.

Read | Shahjahanpur: Court rejects bail pleas of Chinmayanand and law student

But the Congress accused the BJP government and its police of blocking the march.

Advertising

Prasada, who according to the Congress was under house arrest early Monday morning, tweeted, “UP is no Kashmir yet. Today, I am in preventive custody for simply wanting to highlight the plight of the Shahjahanpur rape victim. This BJP govt has no qualms in quashing an individual’s fundamental rights.”

He also posted photos and videos of a large police deployment outside his residence.

Congress leaders, including Legislative Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu, MLA Aradhna Mishra, wanted to take out the march from district Congress office in Shahjahanpur but were held along with other party workers. They all were taken to the Reserve Police Lines where they were detained till evening.

“SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) Sadar and CO (circle officer) City told me that I and Jitin Prasada have been put under house arrest. When they were asked as to why a heavy police force was deployed outside residence of Prasada, we were told that no one will be taking out any padyatra,” district Congress president Kaushal Mishra told PTI, adding that authorities told him that no one would be taking out any rallies.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that criminals in UP have the protection of the government so they can intimidate the rape victim. “The UP BJP government wants to suppress the voice seeking justice for the daughter of Shahjahanpur. The padyatra is being stopped. Our workers and leaders are being arrested. What is there to be afraid of?” she tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Priyanka said that as soon the BJP government comes to know about the protest march, section 144 of the CrPC is imposed in the area. “Drunk in the arrogance of power, the BJP government is shredding every bit of democratic norms. To save a rape accused and crush the voice of the victim, this government can go to any extent… But the voices of the people can’t be suppressed. Give justice to the daughter of Shahjahanpur and stop saving your rape accused leader,” she said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the BJP government over the arrest of his party’s leaders and asserted that Congress workers will stay put on the streets and face oppression. “The BJP government of UP is standing with the one committing atrocities on daughters and is taking protesting Congressmen into custody. In this path of struggle, our party workers will stay put on the streets and face oppression,” Rahul added, using the hashtag ‘BJP Bhagao Beti Bachao’.