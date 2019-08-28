UP women panel seeks Shahjahanpur DM, SP reports on student’s disappearance

The Uttar Pradesh Women Commission on Wednesday sought a report from the Shahjahanpur district administration on the disappearance of a post-graduate student who, in a video clip, had accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of harassing her.

UPWC chief Vimla Batham also expressed her commitment to safe return of the girl, who had been pursuing her studies in a college run by BJP leader Chinmayanand’s Mumukshu ashram.

“We have taken note of the incident and sought a report in this regard from district magistrate and superintendent of police of Shahjahapur. We are awaiting report and will ensure that she returns safely,” Batham told reporters.

The missing woman’s father subsequently in a complaint to the police has accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing his daughter and being behind her disappearance — a charge vehemently refuted by the BJP leader’s lawyer.

On the father’s complaint, the police has lodged an FIR against the former Union minister under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting for murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.