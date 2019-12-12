UP law college dean, professor suspended for ‘leaking exam questions’

LU Vice-Chancellor (VC) S K Shukla told mediapersons that all papers of LLB third semester had been cancelled LU Vice-Chancellor (VC) S K Shukla told mediapersons that all papers of LLB third semester had been cancelled

AFTER A number of audio call recordings of a second year LLB student, in which she can be heard purportedly asking about important questions to come in her semester papers and illegal favours by people alleged to be law college faculty went viral on social media, the Lucknow University (LU) administration Wednesday suspended City Law College Dean R K Singh and Associate Professor Ashok Kumar.

LU Vice-Chancellor (VC) S K Shukla told mediapersons that all papers of LLB third semester had been cancelled and the City Law College, which was an examination centre for the student, has been debarred from being an examination centre in future. The LU administration has also slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on City Law College management.

An FIR against unidentified persons was under process and a recommendation of Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) investigation in the case was sent to the state government. For an internal investigation, a committee is being set up that will include varsity executive council member S K Dwivedi and former examination controller Chaman Mehrotra.

Examinations for the LLB third semester started on December 2 and was scheduled to end on December 19. In the viral audios, people reported to be Law College faculty are heard telling the student questions likely to come in the next day’s paper. In an audio clip, the student is thanking a faculty member for telling the correct questions a day before. In one of the six viral audio clips, she can be heard saying it would be “shameful” if she fails the exam.

In another clip, the student can be heard asking if a separate seat could be arranged for her and saying that money was not a problem. Names of R K Singh and Ashok Kumar were mentioned in the audio clips, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App