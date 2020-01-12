11 dead, nine missing after Kannauj accident: Cops

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

A DAY after a double-decker private bus and a truck caught fire after a head-on collision in Chhibaramau area of Kannauj district, police suspect that 11 persons, including two women and three children, were burnt to death.

This comes after a forensic team found remains of nine people in the bus and one in the truck. Police suspect the body in the truck was of the driver, Ajay Yadav alias Rinku, who was from Mainpuri district.

Bus driver Kamlesh Kashyap, who was rescued from the vehicle by local residents, died of burn injuries during treatment in Farrukhabad on Saturday, police said.

“We suspect 11 deaths, including the drivers of the bus and truck… Others were passengers… Eight persons have so far approached police claiming that their family members, who were travelling in the bus, are missing. DNA profiling will be done to ascertain the identity of the deceased,” said Inspector General, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal.

Agarwal said that 23 others, who were also travelling in the bus, were taken to hospital for treatment and some of them have returned home. “Among 23 persons, 16 suffered burns and compensation declared by the state government has been given to them,” Agarwal said.

Police are yet to ascertain the number of people present in the bus. Police suspect that a few passengers, who safely came out of the bus, have returned to their homes and did not report this to the district administration and police.

“Among the nine passengers who are now missing are two women and three children. DNA profiling of remains found inside the bus will be done,” said Vinod Kumar, Kannauj Additional Superintendent of Police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App