UP judge claims attempt on life after mishap, cops say no proof

Additional DGP (Prayagraj Zone) Prem Prakash in a video message said “so far there is no evidence” to corroborate Judge Mohammad Ahmad Khan’s attempt to murder claim.

An attempt to murder case was filed on Friday after an additional district and sessions judge of Fatehpur district alleged that an SUV deliberately hit his car at Kokhraj area of Kaushambi the previous evening.

SUV driver Mohammad Umar was detained while three other occupants, all employees of a construction agency, were let go on the condition that they would return for questioning whenever required, said Kokhraj Station House Officer Gyan Singh.

Kaushambi SP Radhey Shyam said Khan’s car was damaged when the SUV was trying to overtake it.“The complainant asked the SUV driver to pay for the damage. The driver refused and said he would instead get the car repaired,” said Shyam. Amid the din, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and a sub-inspector also reached there. When Khan was asked to leave behind his car for examination, he said he would speak over the phone, said the SP.