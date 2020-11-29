UP journalist, friend die after house fire; cops probe cause

The journalist, Rakesh Singh Nirbhik, used to work with Hindi daily Rashtriya Swaroop while another deceased, Pintu, was employed as a DJ.

A 37-year-old journalist and his friend died of burns under mysterious circumstances after the former’s house at Kalwari village in Balrampur district caught fire on Friday night. Three men, who were drinking with the duo the same night, have been detained. They have identified as Ravi Chaudhary, former village head Ram Surat and Babu Mishra.

Police have lodged a case under various IPC charges, including murder. Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma said Rakesh’s father has alleged some people were involved in a blast at his house.

“We have lodged a case on this, but till now, no evidence of the blast has been found. As per our findings, there was no blast there. There is a bed in the house which probably caught fire first. One wall has been broken from outside. The house is severely burnt,” said Verma.

