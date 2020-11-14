UP: Journalist found dead on tracks, family alleges murder

Two cops booked; SHO says ‘clear suicide’.

A 25-year-old journalist’s body was found on a railway track in Unnao district’s City Kotwali area on Thursday evening.

While the family of victim Suraj Pandey accused Sub-Inspector Suneeta Chaurasia and constable Amar Singh of killing him and throwing the body on the track, the police claimed that it was a suicide case. No suicide note has been found so far.

Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Sureshrao A Kulkarni Friday said all evidence points towards suicide. According to the autopsy report, injuries found on the body appear to be caused by a train, he added.

The police, however, have lodged a case against Chaurasia, Singh and a few unidentified people on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. The case at the City Kotwali station was registered on the basis of a complaint by Suraj’s mother Laxmi Pandey.

The police have found evidence that Suraj, who used to work for a Hindi daily, and Chaurasia were in regular touch over the phone.

According to phone records, Suraj had recently started calling her regularly, the police said, adding that they had been informed that Suraj wanted to marry Chaurasia. The police officer was reportedly against this.

During the preliminary inquiry, Laxmi told the police that her son came to know Suneeta through his work. Suneeta used to be the station officer of a women’s police station in Unnao. About five months ago, she was moved to the Bihar station.

Laxmi claimed that Suneeta had visited her house several times. She alleged that on Wednesday Amar Singh, who was Suneeta’s driver, called Suraj and threatened him with dire consequences.

On Thursday morning, Suraj left home after receiving a call. Around 1 pm, when he could not be contacted, Laxmi informed the police.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Chandra Mishra said Laxmi called him around 2 pm and informed that her son’s phone was switched off and he was unreachable. The police checked his last location through his call records, and found the body on the railway track, around 1.5 kms from his home. “It is a clear case of suicide. Investigation is on,” added the SHO. No one has been arrested so far.

