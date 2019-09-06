UP journalist booked: Press Council forms fact-finding body

Taking suo motu cognizance of the FIR filed against a journalist in Mirzapur for reporting on children being served roti and salt in mid-day meals at a primary school, the Press Council of India has formed a fact-finding committee and sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state government has filed a criminal case against the reporter, Pawan Jaiswal.

A statement by the Press Council mentioned that its chairman, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad, has “noted with concern reports of filing of an FIR” against Jaiswal “for reporting on mid-day meal issue”.

It also said that “taking suo-motu cognizance, a report on fact of the case has been called for…” and a “fact-finding committee has also been constituted to look into the matter”.