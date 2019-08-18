Journalist, brother shot dead in UP; CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 5 lakh aid

A photojournalist of a leading Hindi newspaper and his brother were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district early Sunday morning. All the accused are absconding and the police have initiated an investigation.

Advertising

The police have claimed prima facie that journalist Ashish Janwani and his brother got into an argument with their neighbours over the disposal of waste that took a violent turn later. While Janwani succumbed to his injuries during treatment, his brother died on the spot.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the journalist and his brother.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party leader and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP government over alleged lawlessness in the state.

“Yeh Uttar Pradesh jo ‘Uttam Pradesh’ kehlaya jana chahiye tha aaj ‘Hatya Pradesh’ kaha ja raha hai. Yahan hatyayein lagataar ho rahi hain (Uttar Pradesh, which should have been called better place, is now being called a killer state. Murders have become a continuous affair in the state),” ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.