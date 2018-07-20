Follow Us:
Thursday, July 19, 2018
  • UP jail searched, knives found in former MP Atiq Ahmad’s barrack

UP jail searched, knives found in former MP Atiq Ahmad’s barrack

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: July 20, 2018 1:32:33 am
Murder at Vadodara School: Accused student undergoes age tests District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks. (Express Photo/Representational)

A week after gangster Munna Bajrangi was murdered inside Baghpat jail, a mobile phone, SIM cards, pen drives and knives were found in the barracks of undertrials, including former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmad, during a surprise check in the Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district jail Thursday.

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks.

“The search was conducted by me and the SP, along with 300 policemen, around 7 am today. It went on for three hours. During the search, we recovered two SIM cards, four pen drives and two small knives from the barrack of Atiq Ahmad. A mobile phone and four SIM cards were recovered from another barrack. All these items have been seized,” Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement