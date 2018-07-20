UP jail searched, knives found in former MP Atiq Ahmad’s barrack

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks. (Express Photo/Representational) District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks. (Express Photo/Representational)

A week after gangster Munna Bajrangi was murdered inside Baghpat jail, a mobile phone, SIM cards, pen drives and knives were found in the barracks of undertrials, including former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmad, during a surprise check in the Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district jail Thursday.

District Magistrate Sujeet Kumar and Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay led the search following complaints of prohibited objects being supplied inside the jail barracks.

“The search was conducted by me and the SP, along with 300 policemen, around 7 am today. It went on for three hours. During the search, we recovered two SIM cards, four pen drives and two small knives from the barrack of Atiq Ahmad. A mobile phone and four SIM cards were recovered from another barrack. All these items have been seized,” Kumar said.

