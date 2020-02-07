UP investment policies better than others: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

On the second day the DefExpo, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said there is immense opportunity for investment in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the state government’s policies for seeking investments are much better than other states. He was speaking at a seminar organised by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

Claiming that his government has worked to change the perception about Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said the state has immense possibilities as it has better roads and air connectivity, and a conducive environment to invest. He added that the state government is developing new infrastructure at a “war-footing level”.

“Uttar Pradesh ek sambhavnao wala Pradesh hai (UP is a land of opportunities),” said Adityanath speaking further about existing and upcoming expressways in the state and how both eastern and western freight corridors also pass through the state. Underlining that the expo is very significant for the state, the chief minister said UP would play a significant role in making India self-dependent in defence production.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh referred to Adityanath as a “captain with zeal” and said despite a global economic slowdown, India is the fastest growing economy in the world and UP is a major contributor.

