UP: Inspector suspended over convoy of vehicles farewell

A police inspector, Manoj Kumar Singh, was suspended and 10 other police personnel were sent to the police lines in Ambedkarnagar district on Thursday after a video purportedly showed an entourage of vehicles during a ‘farewell ceremony’ for the inspector after he was transferred.

Ambedkarnagar ASP Avanish Kumar Mishra said, “A video has gone viral [on social media] where a send-off ceremony was organised for the Station House Officer (SHO) of Baskhari police station Manoj Kumar Singh. He was transferred on Tuesday to Jaitpur police station, while the Jaitpur inspector was transferred to Baskhari. There were also some complaints from a local BJP MLA about his work.”

“The video was shot on Wednesday. Policemen and residents violated the lockdown and no one was wearing a mask. Thus, action has been taken,” said ASP Mishra.

In the video, a long entourage of cars and motorcycles can also be seen, with the cars decked up with garlands. A police team headed by Mishra will probe the matter. “We are identifying who all were part of the ceremony,” he said.

